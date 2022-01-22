Inspired by Jasper Johns, a dance performance will debut at PMA this weekend

Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Museum of Art is offering dance-lovers the chance to take in a new solo work from world-renowned choreographer Pam Tanowitz.

The performances of “Finally Unfinished” are free with museum admission and will only be seen in Philadelphia and only this weekend.

“Finally Unfinished is a dance always in process, a dance inventing itself as it goes. The museum creates the frame for the dance to live and Jasper Johns’s art is the inspiration,” Tanowitz said in a statement.