British author Bernardine Evaristo will chat with 6ABC Action News anchor Tamala Edwards about her latest book “Manifesto: On Never Giving Up”. Attendees can purchase the book, with a signed bookplate, to be sent after the event.

The 2019 winner of the Booker Award for her eighth book, “Girl, Woman, Other,” Evaristo is both the first Black woman and first Black Brit to win the prestigious honor.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. How much: $5 – $31(with book and signed bookplate)

The drag ballet troupe is back with their unique versions of classic ballets like “Swan Lake.” Founded in 1974, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the self-proclaimed “world’s foremost all-male comic ballet company” was founded in the wake of the Stonewall Riots to make ballet less traditional and more inclusive. Since then, they’ve developed a global fanbase to help support their goals of support and advocacy for the LGBT+ community.

Friday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m., 8 p.m. How much: $15 (West Philly residents) and up

For the first time in its history, Moore College of Art and Design is making space in its entire 7,000 square foot gallery for one artist. Multi-disciplinary artist Tristin Lowe’s mid-career retrospective will include works that have been exhibited and those that have never been shown before. GODDESS Particle, a commissioned, brand new neon comet sculpture, will remain a permanent part of the Moore gallery after the exhibit closes. Lowe will be present for a Walk and Talk event on Thursday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., and for an artists’ opening reception on Friday, Feb. 4 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 – Saturday, March 19; Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

One of the area’s most popular attractions during the lush spring, fall, and summer seasons, Longwood Gardens also has something to offer in the winter months. Its grand conservatory includes displays of African violets, chains-of-glory and orchids, and live music performances. If you can brave the elements outside the warm confines of the conservatory, there are 400 acres to roam and peruse the more austere beauty of winter.

Through Sunday, March 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed on Tuesdays How much: $2 – $25

New mothers Kristen Hensley and Jen Smedley found comfort in sharing their trials and tribulations with each other. Then they started sharing via a web series and podcast, finding an audience who related to their hilarious tales of motherhood without an instruction manual. Now they’re on a comedy tour that’s as good a reason as any for girls’ night out. And wisely, it starts early enough that you can still get that most coveted of motherhood goals: sleep.

Friday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. How much: $54 and up

The Geator with the Heater, the Boss with the Hot Sauce, or whatever you call him, radio icon Jerry Blavat’s been embraced by the Delaware Valley for more than six decades. He’s celebrating his longevity with some old friends, South Philly’s Frankie Avalon, the legendary Darlene Love, the Chi-Lites, Gary U.S. Bonds, and more.