Inside Pennsylvania’s race to expand who’s eligible for the coronavirus vaccine

For Doris Daigle of Westmoreland County, booking a coronavirus vaccine appointment was a multi-state effort shared by her nine children and 27 grandchildren, spread out across the country from Los Angeles to New York City, Houston to New Jersey.

They helped Daigle, 86, of Greensburg, scour vaccine appointment sites — from major health-care systems like UPMC and Excela, to chain and small independent pharmacies — as she herself surveyed friends on social media or people she bumped into while running errands.

“Where does someone in her 80s go to get a COVID shot?” she asked.

Daigle lucked into a vaccine appointment March 18, when a local Giant Eagle called to offer her a last-minute appointment slot that opened up. But she wondered, “What about those dear hearts who don’t have anybody to help them?”

That’s the question on the minds of many Pennsylvanians as the state lurches forward in an effort to move on from Phase 1A of the vaccination plan, which prioritizes health-care workers, people older than 64, and anyone older than 16 with certain high-risk health conditions.

Gov. Tom Wolf has embraced President Joe Biden’s May 1 goal to open vaccine eligibility to all Pennsylvania adults. In order to advance beyond Phase 1A, his administration has directed the state’s vaccine providers to clear their waitlists and schedule appointments for anyone who currently qualifies by March 31 (though those appointments can extend far beyond that date).

With that deadline looming, Wolf is confident the state is on track to meet it.

“We’re not perfect,” Wolf said last week during a press briefing at a vaccine site in Scranton. “We’re still not at the place where every senior — everybody who needs a vaccine, which is all of us — has gotten that. Until we get to that point, I think we need to keep working as hard as we are to figure out the best way to do this.”

But some residents, local officials, state lawmakers, vaccine providers, and volunteers are skeptical — and wary of promising too much.

In Fayette County, county employees and volunteers work to schedule appointments for residents who sign up through a registry managed by the local COVID-19 task force. As of Wednesday, they were working to schedule about 13,000 appointments through April, Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn said.

“We have to work with the state,” Dunn said. “My problem with the state Department of Health has been the mandates that they throw down. When you have a rag-tag team of volunteers who you’re telling, ‘You have to make 13,000 calls by the end of the month,’ it’s just not realistic.”