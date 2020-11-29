In Philadelphia, even park activities are going virtual

You’re not the only one worrying about new coronavirus case spikes. Park coordinators and nature-based nonprofit organizers are concerned, too — and canceling events.

“We have really kept an eye on the city’s COVID restrictions,” said Julie Slavet, who coordinates activities in Tacony Creek Park as executive director of the Tookany-Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership. “We have reopened up activities — walks and runs, and nature activities, and cleanup — whenever we were able to do that, which was earlier in the fall.”

But when Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced new restrictions in response to a COVID-19 case surge that surpassed the city’s spring peak, Slavet and her staff took note.

Most of the new standards affected operations indoors. But they also emphasized preventing people from different households from gathering, as would happen during organized programs and activities even outdoors.

And so the Tookany-Tacony-Frankford Watershed team made the decision to lock up their office and cancel all events until the end of the year.

They aren’t the only ones. Across the city, park sites have quietly removed their in-person events from the schedule or replaced them with remote options. Fairmount Park Conservancy’s event calendar suggests a list of virtual opportunities for park users to peruse, while Friends of FDR Park links to the city’s “safer at home” guidelines in a banner that displays at the top of every page.