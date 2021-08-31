Ida expected to bring heavy rain, flash floods to Pennsylvania

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Much of Pennsylvania is under a flash flood watch as the remnants of Hurricane Ida travel to the northeastern United States.

Ida hit Louisiana as one of the strongest storms ever to batter the U.S. It weakened to a tropical storm as it moved north.

Forecasters say heavy rain will move west to east across Pennsylvania from Tuesday night to Wednesday night.

Greg DeVoir, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said the southern half of the state could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain. Some places could see up to 6 inches. South-central Pennsylvania could see the greatest amount of rain.

Earlier wet weather in the state is increasing the chance of flooding.

“Right now the groundwater tables are pretty high and so we’re going to see more in the way of run-off,” DeVoir said. “The big concern always with tropical systems is flooding, both flash flooding and river flooding, and it looks like we’re going to have impacts in both areas.”

He said larger rivers, like the Susquehanna, are less likely to flood. As of Monday, models showed the Susquehanna cresting just below caution level on Friday.