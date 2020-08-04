Financial pressures

Altmann conceded the financial pressures that F&M faces to make an in-person semester work, though she emphasized that they are not the driving factor. The college lost more than $2 million from refunding room and board after it closed last spring, recouping less than half of that from the federal CARES Act.

The situation is even more stark at Millersville, where President Daniel Wubah said the university is $6.9 million in the hole from its closure decisions to date. After deciding last week to pivot to offering more than four-in-five of classes fully online and cutting the residential capacity of the campus, Wubah projects that the institution will face a total budget gap of $11.5 million over the course of the academic year, which will require cutting other expenses to balance the budget.

Although Millersville is a state university, 68 percent of its budget comes from tuition and fees, and, so far, it has received only $5.2 million from the federal and state governments to help offset its losses.

And while many institutions have canceled planned tuition increases or activity fees for the fall, only a few are cutting the underlying tuition bill. Lafayette College in Easton and Lehigh University in Bethlehem each trimmed tuition by 10 percent, and West Chester University provided a discount of 11 percent for in-state and 22 percent for out-of-state students.

Compounding the revenue problem for many institutions is the reality of fewer students opting to enroll in college, at least in the short run. Such enrollment declines are coming just as colleges are making massive investments in technology infrastructure to deliver online courses, professional development for faculty to learn online pedagogy, and computers and hotspots to supply students who otherwise might not be able to participate in remote instruction.

Rutenbeck, the provost at Arcadia, said that institutions have little choice in the matter.

“Let’s say there’s a hurricane,” he said. “Do you prepare for a crisis by going to the hardware store and buy the pieces of plywood and extra strong screws and that stuff? … Or do you just say, ‘Hey, you know what? We’re not going to spend any money on that and just use whatever you can find in the backyard.’”

Sand moving beneath colleges’ feet

The five senior college administrators who spoke to PA Post for this article each said that their planning processes began by April and matured in May and June, when the virus appeared under better control in Pennsylvania than it does now. The changing conditions on the ground contributed to a flurry of decisions in the past two weeks to limit reopening, particularly among public universities. Penn State, Millersville, and Slippery Rock are among the public institutions that pivoted from a large-scale reopening to a more limited one. Edinboro, California, and Clarion joined West Chester in going to an almost entirely remote setting.

But even when the course of the coronavirus appeared most contained, a full reopening was never in the cards at most schools.

Millersville had planned on more than half of its classes being fully remote. Now, that number will be well over 80 percent, and the residential capacity of campus will be about 60 percent of what it is in a normal year. Every time Wubah makes a decision, he said, he feels like the sand moves beneath his feet. At this point, his focus is on decreasing the density of people on campus.

“Our goal is to have a low density campus in order to be able to mitigate the spread of the pathogen of the virus,” he said. “That has been the driving force, the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”

At Slippery Rock University, a state-owned institution in Butler County, President William Behre said his calculus changed as Allegheny County and the state of Ohio — two of the most prevalent geographic areas from which Slippery Rock draws students — began to see spikes in the end of June and through July.

“I think when I was at my most optimistic point, I thought we’d be about 50 percent of our classes face to face and 50 percent via distance,” he said.

To date, seven of the 14 universities in the state system of higher education have announced that they will offer mostly online classes in the fall. Behre said that each institution is operating independently, but he is watching other schools in the state to help him make decisions with as much information as possible.

About two-thirds of Slippery Rock students live off-campus. Behre said that what he saw and heard after campus closed in the spring — loud music coming from house parties — led him to conclude that a predominantly in-person semester was not in the cards.

“We can’t manage what our students do on their own time,” he said. “So we can either assume a massive change in the behavior of young people or we could adapt our plans understanding what their behavior is likely to be. I think too many places are assuming a massive change in the behavior of young people.”

Behre pointed to an article in The Atlantic suggesting that colleges are preparing to blame students for their own lack of planning as what he is trying to avoid.

“There are plenty of schools out there that are going forward and saying we can do this and we can go face to face, and you watch that and you start to say to yourself, ‘Okay, what am I missing? How can they do it?’” he added. “To be honest, I don’t have a lot of faith in a lot of the plans I am seeing.”

Behre and other presidents acknowledged that there is no telling when the state might order colleges to close on a moment’s notice, which has heightened the urgency of having an effective plan for online instruction. Neither Behre nor any of the other college administrators to whom PA Post spoke had determined the thresholds that would necessitate closing their campuses entirely, though all said that the issue is at top of mind and weighs on them considerably. Wubah, at Millersville, said that his campus can probably handle one or two cases, but probably not 20 or 30.

And while the state may order a closure, Behre is not holding his breath that the government will swoop in with any solutions.

“We are taking the view that we need to be relatively self-reliant on this. Of course, if the state or the federal government wants to help mitigate the costs of everything we’re doing because we are spending a small fortune on technology, on plexiglass for offices, on PPE for our staff, I’ll take the support, I’ll take the support, don’t get me wrong,” said Behre. “But in terms of relying on the government to actually make this better, I gave up faith in that a long time ago.”

Although he feels comfortable with where he has landed, Behre is not at all sanguine about what this pandemic could mean for higher education in terms of prospective students deciding to do other things or about what the experience for his students will be like this fall.

“Ultimately, they’ll get their education,” he said. “But what they’re not going to get is all that extra campus stuff that people count on, that people pick a college for. That’s the struggle.”

For Behre, developing an effective online teaching plan is “the easy part.” But it can’t substitute higher education’s role of giving 18-22-year-olds their first taste of independent living and freedom to experiment with clubs, sports and social life.

“All of those less tangibles … are going to be sacrificed this year,” he said. “I feel terrible about it, and I think everyone feels terrible about it.”