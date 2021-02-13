Icy conditions in the Philadelphia region will make for dicey driving

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

The first part of a triple threat of icy conditions arrives Saturday in the Delaware Valley, putting Valentine’s Day and President’s Day weekend plans under threat.

While the region has recently been battered by snow, the next weather pattern will be different, with ice the major concern.

“It’s going to be deceiving. It’s going to look like rain, but it’s almost impossible to see freezing rain on roads,” NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Krystal Klei said. “Certainly, your car will notice it.”