Ice storm threat for Philly region as more severe weather looms

Ice storm warnings have been issued for northern and western counties as the Philadelphia region and Lehigh Valley brace for a potential ice storm.

A mix of sleet and freezing rain is moving into our area Monday afternoon, with dangerous amounts of freezing rain expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning north and west of Philadelphia.

NBC10 has issued a First Alert for the weather, which could make driving or even walking outside dangerous in many neighborhoods and packs the potential to do damage in northern and western neighborhoods. The First Alert goes from 2 p.m. Monday into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for upper parts of Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County.

The worst impacts are expected to be across Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and north through the Poconos, where freezing rain totals may exceed half an inch.

Major icing with freezing rain totals of up to a third of an inch are expected north of Route 202, said First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna. That area includes Quakertown, Harleysville, Pottstown, Reading, Coatesville and nearby areas.