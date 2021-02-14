Icy conditions linger Sunday; more messy winter weather ahead

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A layer of ice coated roads, sidewalks and cars in parts of our region early Sunday, ahead of a messy week that could bring two more storms with wintry mix and rain.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the potential of dangerous travel due to icy conditions through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Though the worst of the storm happened the day prior, icy spots still lingered on roads and sidewalks. Conditions were not expected to improve until mid-morning. Temperatures, however, were not expected to go above the freezing mark until the afternoon.

After 7 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service reported freezing rain totals around .2 inches at Atlantic City International Airport, .16 inches in Millville, and a little over a tenth of an inch at Delaware Coastal Airport in Sussex County.