Icy conditions linger Sunday; more messy winter weather ahead
This story originally appeared on NBC10.
A layer of ice coated roads, sidewalks and cars in parts of our region early Sunday, ahead of a messy week that could bring two more storms with wintry mix and rain.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the potential of dangerous travel due to icy conditions through 10 a.m. Sunday.
Though the worst of the storm happened the day prior, icy spots still lingered on roads and sidewalks. Conditions were not expected to improve until mid-morning. Temperatures, however, were not expected to go above the freezing mark until the afternoon.
After 7 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service reported freezing rain totals around .2 inches at Atlantic City International Airport, .16 inches in Millville, and a little over a tenth of an inch at Delaware Coastal Airport in Sussex County.
The ice coated some Jersey roads including the Garden State Parkway, where a viewer provided this photo of a major pileup crash on the slick highway surface near Bass River:
New Jersey State Police said the crash occurred before 5:40 p.m. involving 14 vehicles. Luckily, no one was seriously injured, but the crash closed southbound lanes on the road for about 3 hours.
Here’s how it looked elsewhere in South Jersey:
Everything is a sheet of ice in Williamstown, NJ. #NJwx #wxtwitter @SteveSosnaNBC @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/aKiJXnHoOr
— Marc (@marctheman11) February 13, 2021
About 0.02 inches of freezing rain fell at Philadelphia International Airport as of 7 p.m., the NWS says. Regardless, ice has made some front steps in the city a hazard.
Conditions started getting dicey Saturday morning in Delaware, and by the early evening in the Lehigh Valley. In some spots, roads and parked cars were coated in a visible layer of ice, like this car parked in Christiana, Delaware.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission issued vehicle restrictions on interstates 76, 95, 295 in others from noon Saturday until further notice.
Remember, this system will linger into Sunday morning, and the ice will not melt right away, so the safest thing to do is to stay off the roads to avoid the potential for crashes.
More winter threats ahead
As this parade of wintry weather continues its march through our region, next week could be messy. The first of the potential storms we are tracking comes on Monday.
We are still tracking these storms and things may change, but it looks like they will bring wintry mix and rain.