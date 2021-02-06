Beware of fraudsters: How to spot utility power-shutoff scams this winter

Winter can be tough for a number reasons — including heating and electric bills hitting their peak.

Also on the rise: power-shutoff scams making the rounds in Philadelphia. More than 500 utility scams were reported last month — a 110% increase from the same time in January 2020, according to PECO.

Before picking up a phone call from an unfamiliar number — here are some tips on spotting scammers:

It’s not PECO if the person asks you to pay a past due balance with a prepaid debit, credit or gift card. If you’re still concerned and confused, you can tell the individual you’ll be paying online. No one from PECO will force you to pay over the phone.

PECO representatives will never ask customers for their social security number. If someone shows up at your home unexpectedly, ask them to show you their company-issued photo ID through the door or window. If they refuse to provide it, they’re not from PECO.

Sometimes the fraudster can duplicate the phone system to make it appear that PECO is calling you, what is otherwise known as spoofing. If you’re weary of the call, hang up immediately and call PECO directly at 1-800-494-4000 to confirm with whom you’re speaking.