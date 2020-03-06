‘I Was All Set for Bernie’ : Trump hones attacks on Biden in Scranton town hall

President Donald Trump honed his lines of attack against Joe Biden during a televised town hall in Scranton, the former vice president’s hometown, following Biden’s Super Tuesday surge.

At an event hosted Thursday night by Fox News, Trump bounced between defending his administration’s record and trolling the Democratic candidates for president. He praised Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “energetic base” and criticized Sen. Elizabeth Warren for staying in the race too long — seemingly an attempt to sow division in his rivals’ party. He also mocked gaffes made by Biden, questioning his mental acuity.

“There’s something going on there,” he said of Biden’s misstatements.

“I’m all set for Bernie. ‘Communist,’ I had everything down. I was all set,” Trump said. “Then we had this crazy thing happen on Tuesday.”

Trump also went after Biden for supporting the NAFTA trade deal in the 1990s, making his oft-repeated claim that it was the “worst trade deal ever made.”

The president took questions from Fox anchors and northeast Pennsylvania residents on issues ranging from the national deficit to coronavirus. Trump, who has been criticized for making comments that have undermined health experts, defended his administration’s handling of the outbreak, saying it has received “rave reviews.” The president suggested that concerns about international travel could be good for the U.S. economy, as people would spend more money domestically.

The town hall was Trump’s first visit this year to Pennsylvania, a swing state he won by roughly 44,000 votes in 2016. “I think we will win it again very easily,” Trump said.

Hundreds of people attended the sold out event at Scranton’s Cultural Center, including such standard-bearers of the Pennsylvania GOP as U.S. Senator Pat Toomey and former congressman Lou Barletta. It was more intimate than Trump’s rallies — which often draw thousands of people — but the crowd was similarly friendly, breaking out into chants of “four more years” during commercial breaks.

Biden’s campaign has hinged on his appeal among moderates and swing voters in areas such as Scranton. But Democrats’ grip on this part of the state has seemed to have slipped of late. Last year, an Independent won the mayor’s office in Scranton after the Democratic incumbent went to prison for corruption, and Republicans took control of the nearby Luzerne County Council, one of three counties in the state that flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016. In November, a state senator from the area, John Yudichak, left the Democratic party and has since caucused with Republicans.