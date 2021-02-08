How the Philly Fighting COVID scandal has hurt a health center group’s reputation

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

For 30 years, Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers has been providing health care, advocacy, and research on treatments and vaccines without a mark on its reputation. But as the 9-month-old start-up known as Philly Fighting COVID swiftly fell from grace as a city vaccine provider, the established nonprofit organization found itself fighting to maintain its good name.

“It was just unfortunate that they picked a name that, because we’re Philadelphia FIGHT, seems to a lot of people to be similar,” said CEO Jane Shull. Initially, she was hoping the confusion with the groups’ names would die down. But when it became clear that would not happen anytime soon, the organization decided to respond.

In a statement published on its website, Philadelphia FIGHT reprimands the disgraced group founded by Drexel graduate student Andrei Doroshin, saying, “We were not involved with this project in any way. But we have all been harmed by it. PFC is arguing that no harm was done, apparently because people have been vaccinated. They are wrong.”

Shull said she was shocked and horrified when she heard about PFC’s actions. Based on conversations with her organization’s board members, she realized people were questioning whether Philadelphia FIGHT was affiliated with Doroshin’s group. She worried that if Philadelphia FIGHT did not speak out publicly, it would be forever tied to PFC and lose trust from the very people it aims to protect.

“We’ve done everything that we can to try to get it out,” said Shull. “Because, you know, we don’t want to fall into doing the things that they’ve done that are not really very good for building trust.”

In January, PFC opened the first mass vaccination clinic in Philadelphia with the trust and support of city health officials. When PFC made the switch from nonprofit to for-profit entity, city health officials announced they would no longer be providing the group with vaccine doses.