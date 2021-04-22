How does the Please Touch Museum reopen during a pandemic?

The museum decided how to reopen safely by prepping surfaces according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If it’s being touched, is it a surface that is holding the virus?” Saul Mullen said about the museum’s interactive exhibits. “We’ve learned over these few months and over this past year that is not necessarily the case.”

The CDC cited a study published earlier this month that concluded the coronavirus is largely not transmissible on surfaces. In short, the study determined that a water droplet loses too many infected cells to transmit the virus once it touches a surface.

Dr. Aaron Richterman, an epidemiology fellow at Penn Medicine, co-authored the paper cited by the CDC.

“The importance of surface transmission, or fomite transmission, is pretty much negligible,” Richterman said. “The virus, SARS-CoV-2, is transmitted through the respiratory route. Someone either breathes, or coughs, or sneezes the virus into the air, and someone else inhales it.”

Richterman said that limited attendance and spaced-out reservation times will help slow the spread of the virus, but that the ideal situation to minimize transmission would involve an emphasis on outdoor exhibits’ ventilation over sanitizing surfaces.

For now, the museum’s exhibits are largely indoors in close quarters, so the staff will be tasked with maintaining 6 feet of distance between museum guests. Saul Mullen said nobody during the soft openings this month opposed the mask mandate inside.

Without guests last year, the museum lost about $6 million in income. But now, Please Touch Museum is operating in the black thanks to federal stimulus money, laying off 75% of museum staff, salary cuts, and community contributions, CEO Patricia Wellenbach said earlier this month. Wellenbach added that the museum has not touched its endowment throughout the pandemic.

The museum opens to the public on Thursday, April 22. Tickets must be purchased online in advance on the website.