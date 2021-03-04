How a Philly woman is building her business on a $10 house won in a lottery

Racqueal Howard, 44 and born and raised in Philadelphia, knew she wanted to make a career in development. She’s gotten her feet wet with renting out a duplex before but she’s never undergone a complete redevelopment project.

This year, that’ll change.

“I’ve been the only African American woman in the room in so many parts of my life,” she said. “I have to go to a lot of spaces where people don’t look like me.”

That on its own is unique because the real development industry is an expensive one, which is why there are fewer Black developers. However, she said she’s up for the challenge because she’s had a similar experience owning her own heating and air conditioning business. She said it’s all about being prepared and confident.

“I think it’s another good opportunity to show that African American women can come into this space, navigate it, and just blow it out,” she said.

Howard got her start as a developer in 2019 when she enrolled in Jumpstart Southwest, a program that teaches aspiring developers the basics of real estate, from property sourcing to construction.

Howard went through the program because she wanted to learn more about fixing up properties and the process of flipping houses. Before Jumpstart, she said she didn’t know how to buy homes or how to navigate the city’s zoning laws. Now she is on the path to renovating a rowhouse in West Philly’s Mantua neighborhood, where property values are appreciating fast and rents are rising.

The property came to Howard through a new partnership between Jumpstart and the Philadelphia Housing Authority that has put 10 former PHA properties in the hands of newly trained developers.

Most of the properties included in the program are in North and West Philadelphia with large backlogs of vacant homes and growing affordability challenges. Ultimately, the houses rehabbed through the partnership will be sold for $175,000 or less to families at 80% of the area’s median income, which is about $62,000 for a family of four.

Participants in PHA’s homeownership program will have the first opportunity to buy the homes.