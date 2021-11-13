Homer Plessy, key to ‘separate but equal,’ on road to pardon

Keith Plessy, 64, who is descended from a cousin of Homer Plessy’s, told the board that he remembers meeting civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who refused in 1955 to leave a whites-only seat on a bus in Birmingham, Alabama, and kneeling to honor her.

“She said to me, ‘Get up boy, your name is Plessy — you’ve got work to do,’” Keith Plessy said.

Homer Plessy was arrested in 1892 after boarding the train car as part of an effort by civil rights activists to challenge a state law that mandated segregated seating.

Described in the Supreme Court ruling as “of seven eighths Caucasian and one eighth African blood,” Plessy could have passed for white. More than six decades before Parks was arrested in Alabama, police forcibly removed Plessy from the car, and he was imprisoned in the parish jail, the court ruling states.

The Supreme Court ruled in Plessy v. Ferguson that state racial segregation laws didn’t violate the Constitution as long as the facilities for the races were of equal quality.

Plessy pleaded guilty to violating the Separate Car Act a year later and was fined $25. He died in 1925 with the conviction still on his record.