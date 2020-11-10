Here’s what GOP in Pa. are saying about Biden’s victory and Trump’s refusal to concede

As Joe Biden was declared the winner of Pennsylvania and the presidency, and President Donald Trump began issuing a sustained string of tweets falsely declaring himself the true victor in the election, Republicans in Pennsylvania had to quickly decide how to react.

Some responses, such as from U.S. Sen Pat Toomey, have been fairly boilerplate, saying lawsuits and inquiries into the election results should be allowed to play out.

“Democracy succeeds only when all sides can trust that the election process is fair and transparent,” said Toomey, who also criticized Trump’s rhetoric in recent days. “Given the extremely close result, the American people must be assured that the process is being conducted with integrity.”

Others have taken a more defiant approach, including several rank-and-file members of the House Republican Caucus who are calling for Pennsylvania’s electoral college votes to be put on hold until the results of a “legislative-led election audit.”

Congressional caucus

On Saturday, soon after the race was called in Biden’s favor, every Republican in Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation signed a letter that set the tone for most GOP responses to the election.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration, they alleged, have attempted to “put their thumbs on the scale in pursuit of what they believe should be a preordained outcome,” and therefore “chip away at the foundation of our representational democracy and challenges the citizens of Pennsylvania’s faith in their government.”

Their key complaints are ones that are also central to the slew of lawsuits the Trump campaign and other Republicans have filed in Pennsylvania.

They argue that Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar’s guidance to counties on how to separate and count late-arriving ballots — which were allowed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and upheld in the U.S. Supreme Court — was unclear. They say certain counties should not have allowed voters to fix errors on their mail ballots, and that legal observers should have had more access to watch votes being tabulated.

In all cases, Boockvar and other Democratic state officials have said their actions were legal and appropriate.