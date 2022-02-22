‘Here for the people, and the love, and what MLK stood for’ at Wilmington peace march

Led by a drumline, about 200 people marched for an hour Monday around Wilmington’s West Side to honor the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This is the 10th annual peace march and celebration in honor of the revered preacher and civil rights icon who was assassinated in 1968. The event is normally held on Jan. 16, the national MLK Day holiday, but was delayed this year because Delaware was reeling then from a record-breaking COVID-19 spike. So it was held this year on Presidents Day.

The marchers also gathered at 7th Street Bridge over Interstate 95 for a few hours of music, meals, and togetherness.

The event drew a racially diverse group of members from civic-oriented groups such as Wilmington Peacekeepers, Community Legal Aid Society and West Side Grows Together, as well as vendors selling jewelry, hats and oils, and others giving out free food.

Branden Fletcher-Dominguez of Public Allies says Wilmington’s woes of gun violence, homelessness, and racial injustice can only be solved if the community rallies.

“Dr. King’s legacy before he died was to continue the work of building a more just and equitable society. Not only so that we can sit at the same table, White and Black, but also so that we could have economic equity and justice,’’ Fletcher Dominguez said. “It’s not just enough to be able to sit at the table, but can you afford to eat at the table?”