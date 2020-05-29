‘Herculean task’ ahead for GOP challengers in Delco congressional race

Two styles of suburban Republican

In the Republican primary, one candidate is campaigning as a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, while the other is holding up a more traditional fiscal approach to regional policy issues. But so far, neither has received significant support from the party.

Dasha Pruett of Drexel Hill is a first-time candidate who was drawn into politics by an interest in supporting Trump’s administration and concerns over what she sees as alarming leftward trends among Democrats. The 50-year-old financial administrative assistant and photographer emigrated from the Soviet Union with her family when she was 10 years old, and her campaign rhetoric frequently touches on the perils of socialism.

“It’s just inexcusable to me,” Pruett said of early support among Democrats for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the presidential campaign, one of the factors in her decision to run.

On issues, Pruett pointed to several hot-button national topics that she’d focus on if elected to Congress: pulling federal funds to Planned Parenthood, infrastructure improvements, and removing regulatory red tape from business and development. She faults Scanlon for giving attention to the House impeachment proceedings instead of listening to constituent concerns.

Pruett is a strong supporter of Trump, even campaigning with the slogan “Make Delco Great Again.”

“I like that he’s a businessman,” she said.

Though she believes the president is sometimes uncouth and says things she doesn’t agree with, “he gets things done.”

By contrast, the other candidate in the Republican primary, 54-year-old Rob Jordan, a senior sales executive with Highmark Blue Cross, is campaigning largely on a platform of fiscal growth for the district. That includes expanded manufacturing, improving the private health care system, and expanding the Trump administration’s 2017 tax cuts.

“I want to keep that prosperity going,” Jordan said.

Having grown up in the region, the Marple Township native said he is in a strong position to court both committed Republicans and unaffiliated voters who may not be fans of Scanlon. And as a leader in the gay community, he believes he can expand his base of support in the general election by pulling in more open-minded district residents.

Though a first-time candidate, Jordan has worked for campaigns in the past, and he believes that, along with his intimate knowledge of the district’s communities, gives him a primary advantage.

“I know I am going to win Tuesday,” he said.

A close watcher of state politics is less sure what the outcome will be.

“The party has become, in many ways, the party of Donald Trump,” said Christopher Borick, who runs the Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg College. “I think it’s hard to win a Republican primary in any district, even a district like the 5th, without having a strong connection to the president.”

He sees Jordan’s views as aligned with older Republican attitudes in the district, while Pruett’s strong embrace of the president could give her an advantage in the party primary that may not translate well in the general election. But, Borick conceded, there is not much data.

“I have no polling on this at all,” he said of the 5th district primary.

For her part, Scanlon is running on a platform of continuity.

“My priorities remain the same: We need to do all we can to support our children and families in this region and across the country, and ensure that our government works for everyone,” she said in a written response to questions while votes are being held in Washington.

Scanlon is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Though another candidate, Lou Lanni, initially filed to challenge her, a state court ruled in March that he lacked the 1,000 valid signatures required for eligibility, and his name was removed from the ballot.