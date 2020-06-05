Delco GOP primary not finalized, but Trump ally poised to win

Days after the state’s unprecedented primary election, a Trump-aligned Republican candidate in the 5th Congressional District race is cautiously optimistic she has won. But her challenger is not conceding yet, pointing to problems with vote tabulation and outstanding returns.

First-time candidate Dasha Pruett, 50, of Drexel Hill, said Friday she believes her current lead is insurmountable.

“At this point, it’s just a done deal,” Pruett said in an interview.

As of just after noon Friday, Pruett had earned nearly 61% of the vote, compared to her challenger, Rob Jordan, who held 39%, with a little less than 81% of precincts reporting. The district includes all of Delaware County, as well as portions of South Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

According to Pruett, local politicians have begun reaching out to her, offering congratulations and assistance with the next phase of her campaign. So far, she said, that has included tentative meetings with an advisor to the Trump-Pence campaign “to talk about a strategy on raising money.”

She also plans to modify her messaging in order to appeal more broadly to voters in a district where the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, is at a distinct advantage in terms of demographics and fundraising.

That could prove especially challenging, because Pruett’s primary campaign tied her closely to President Donald Trump, including lawn signs that read “Make Delco Great Again.” Though she holds reservations about some of Trump’s remarks and style, she is a fan of his America First priorities, particularly when it comes to the economy. She wants that same kind of approach applied locally in Pennsylvania’s 5th House District.