Nearly one week after Palestinian American Kinnan Abdalhamid and two friends were shot in Vermont, the Haverford College junior recounted his experience as a “living nightmare.”

Seated beside his mother on Thursday evening, the 20-year-old pre-med student recalled walking through quiet Burlington streets with his friends, speaking a mixture of English and Arabic.

”We call it Arab-ish,” he quipped, a black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarf draped around his neck.

That’s when a man they’d never met wordlessly descended from his porch and shot them. Two of the victims had been wearing keffiyehs.

Abdalhamid and his longtime friends, Tahseen Ahmed and Hisham Awartani, survived the unprovoked attack, but they each sustained severe injuries. Awartani was hit in the spine, and may never walk again.

Even if Abdalhamid fully recovers from the gunshot wound in his lower body, the emotional toll may linger. “I still have this underlying fear because of the experience,” Abdalhamid said. The sound of knocking at the door is enough to startle him.