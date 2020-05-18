Has the pandemic cleaned up our air? Answers could lie on your doorstep

The changes don’t seem that significant

The Environmental Protection Agency keeps track of both ground-level ozone, or smog, and particulate matter, specifically PM 2.5. They are regulated air pollutants caused by the burning of fossil fuels from power plants and cars, as well as industrial sites like chemical plants and refineries. The data can be compared year to year.

For the Philadelphia region, which includes Wilmington, Delaware, and Camden, New Jersey, the changes haven’t been that significant, according to Lelia Hawkins, a chemistry professor at Harvey Mudd College near Los Angeles, where she researches air quality and climate change.

“In terms of ozone, I would say this year’s data looks like they’re maybe a little bit lower than previous years through March and early April, and then right now, it looks like it’s on par with the previous years,” Hawkins said.

There’s definitely been a decrease in rush-hour traffic in Philadelphia itself during the shutdown. But industrial pollution from refineries or chemical plants will increase ground-level ozone, and not all of those industrial activities have come to a halt.

It looks like for ozone, at least, it’s fairly typical for this time of year in the city.

Are we just imagining cleaner air? Or do we really notice such small changes?

“And so while we might not know that the air is cleaner, our bodies actually might, actually might feel that, that difference in ways that we can’t really perceive,” DeCarlo said.

There’s a clear link between increases in air pollution and poor health, he said.

Particulate matter refers to tiny particles that can get stuck in your lungs. They come from all kinds of things — cars, trucks, buses, power plants, and even cooking. Ground-level ozone and particulate matter worsen respiratory ailments such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis. Preliminary studies have shown higher death rates for COVID-19 among patients who live in highly polluted cities.

High levels of particulate matter create haze, and that changes how we see the horizon. Weather, too, plays a huge part in determining air quality from day to day. In fact, air quality in the spring and fall is always better than in winter and summer. So, much of the difference we’re noticing lately could be due to seasonal variations.

Hawkins said it’s very difficult to separate the weather variables from the impact of the shutdown.

“I would say in Los Angeles, what I saw from the month of March is it’s definitely cleaner than the previous Marches, and it’s not just due to weather,” Hawkins said.

In the Philadelphia region, EPA data shows that particulate matter pollution is lower than normal for this time of year.

In addition to fewer cars on the road, there’s been a significant drop in electricity usage. PJM Interconnection, which runs the power grid for a 13-state region that includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, reports about an 8% drop in electricity consumption. As a result, coal, the most expensive and dirtiest fuel, dropped to just 16% of electricity production in March 2020. A year ago in March, coal produced more than a quarter of the region’s power.

As a result, carbon dioxide emissions from power plants in the PJM area dropped about 23% for March 2020 compared to March 2019. Though the drop in CO2 is not enough to make a dent in total atmospheric carbon that causes climate change, significant drops in other air pollutants could contribute to cleaner air.

For the same time period, power plant emissions of nitrogen dioxide dropped about 40%, while sulfur dioxide decreased by 60%.

Nitrogen dioxide contributes to ground-level ozone pollution and helps cause acid rain. Both nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide help form particulate matter.