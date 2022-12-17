Philly synagogue leans into sci-fi building, celebrating Hanukkah with laser light show

The Beth Sholom synagogue in Elkins Park, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is an unusual building even among the famed architect’s unique built works. Some have described it as a spaceship that landed from an alien planet.

Even Leonard Nimoy, of Star Trek fame, once quipped during a visit to the synagogue that it resembled a Klingon Bird-of-Prey fighter.

For Hanukkah, the congregation is leaning into science fiction by filling the interior with lasers to mark the Festival of Light. On Saturday night, on the eve of the start of Hanukkah, the synagogue will resemble a kosher rock laser show, with pounding Hanukkah-themed pop songs.

“It is very new-agey. It’s very blingy,” said Julie Atchick, the congregation’s Director of Program. “Not only do they have the laser lights, but they play a lot of very loud music.”

Tickets to the Miracle of Lights Hanukkah Show are free, but advanced registration is required and the room of about 1,000 seats sold out weeks ago. Atchick stopped promoting the event because demand became overwhelming: there are 400 on a waitlist.

Normally Beth Sholom celebrates Hanukkah the way many congregations do. Last year it featured a magician entertaining kids. This year, once Hanukkah begins on Sunday, there will be a week of events like an hors d’oeuvre party for adults, a drum circle for teens, and other family programming.

Beth Sholom had presented the Miracle of Lights laser show a few years ago, which proved popular but too expensive to sustain. This year the congregation is partnering with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

“It is unusual and it’s eye-catching, and that’s what we aim to do,” said Max Moline, director of community development for the Jewish Federation. “There are certain things that people come to expect from their Jewish involvement. We do a lot of that. Sometimes you’ve got to think outside the box and do something that’s going to attract more than just people who are used to coming out for the Jewish community.”