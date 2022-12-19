The Jewish eight-day festival of lights known as Hanukkah kicked off Sunday with communities gathering to light menorahs around the world, including right here in Philadelphia.

More than 150 people gathered in Old City Sunday to mark the Jewish holiday that celebrates the reclamation of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

Old City Jewish Arts Center director Rabbi Zalman Wircberg said celebrations like these aren’t just for the Jewish communities, but for all people to participate in.

“Community is the people who join and everyone is welcome to join, and not only on Hanukkah, but all year round,” he said.