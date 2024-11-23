Foreign nationals propel U.S. science. Visa limits under Trump could change that

Foreign-born workers account for about half of the doctoral-level scientists and engineers working in the U.S.

Many were initially hired under H-1B visas, which are granted to as many as 85,000 highly skilled specialists each year, allowing them to work in the U.S. for up to six years.

But the incoming Trump administration has signaled that it will crack down on H-1B visas, which could make it harder for universities, research institutions, and tech firms in the U.S. to find enough highly educated workers.

The result could look like what happened in the U.K. after Brexit made it harder for European scientists to work there, says Raymundo Báez-Mendoza , who runs a lab at the Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Göttingen, Germany.

“A lot of countries in Europe benefited from Brexit, in the sense of capturing really amazing scientists that were working in Britain,” he says.

In the world of science, Báez-Mendoza says, “top talent is very mobile.”

His own resume demonstrates that.

Báez-Mendoza was born in Mexico City, got his master’s in Tübingen, Germany, his Ph.D. at the University of Cambridge in the U.K., then worked (under an H-1B visa) as a postdoctoral researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard before returning to Germany.

Báez-Mendoza’s lab is equally international. It includes scientists from five countries, including the U.S.

Visas under Trump

In 2017, just months into his first term as president, Donald Trump spoke at Snap-on tools in Kenosha, Wis. Standing in front of a flag made of red, white, and blue wrenches, he unveiled a plan to restrict visas for foreign scientists and engineers.

“Widespread abuse in our immigration system is allowing American workers of all backgrounds to be replaced by workers brought in from other countries to fill the same job for sometimes less pay,” he said.

“This will stop,” he added.

Trump singled out H-1B visas in his speech, perhaps unaware that Snap-on used them to hire some of its employees.