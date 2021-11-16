As President Biden prepared to sign his $1.2 trillion infrastructure legislation Monday afternoon, members of Delaware’s congressional delegation and other state leaders took part in a forum in Washington, D.C. to focus on global trade in the First State.

That international focus is critical to Delaware’s economy, where more than one in five jobs is dependent on global trade, according to a study by Business Roundtable.

Monday’s forum was arranged by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, a group made up of more than 500 businesses and nonprofits who advocate for strong international development spending to improve global trade.

The Biden administration has taken steps to re-engage on the national stage in areas where President Trump had pulled back including the Paris climate agreement. Biden spoke to the hundreds gathered for the online forum in a recorded video.

“My administration has put diplomacy back at the center of our foreign policy,” Biden said. “Whether it’s sharpening America’s economic competitiveness or working with partners to reduce backlogs in global supply chains, we’re focused on issues that matter most to the future of the world as well. Most urgently, it’s ending this pandemic.”