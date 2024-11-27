Trump’s tariffs may be targeted at others — but they could impact you too

This story originally appeared on NPR.

President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose steep tariffs on America’s biggest trading partners unless they do more to stop the flow of illegal drugs and immigrants.

In social media posts Monday, Trump vowed to impose a 25% tax on all imports from Mexico and Canada, along with an additional 10% tax on imports from China, as one of his first orders on taking office.

If he makes good on the threat, the impact would be felt in the U.S. too — from the supermarket to the car dealership.

Here are three things to know about Trump’s tariff proposal.

Tariffs may be targeted at others — but Americans would also feel the impact

Trump’s tariffs are intended to try to pressure Canada and Mexico on border policy — as well as to hit China economically.

“It’s time for them to pay a very big price,” the president-elect wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

But critics say if the threatened tariffs take effect, it’s U.S. customers and businesses that would end up footing the bill.

In just one high-profile example, the tariffs would raise the price of avocados less than three weeks before the Super Bowl — one of the biggest guacamole-eating days of the year.

Shoppers would see higher prices throughout the produce department, since Mexico and Canada supply 32% of the fresh fruit and 34% of the fresh vegetables sold in the U.S.

“One of President-elect Trump’s signature pledges during the campaign was to tamp down inflation and to reduce prices at the grocery store,” says Lance Jungmeyer, president of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, an importers trade group.

“You would see an immediate spike [in prices] at the grocery store. You would see restaurants changing their menus so they could reduce the amount of produce that goes into their plates, or raising prices.”

Trump’s proposed tariff would also likely increase gasoline prices — especially in the Midwest, where Canada supplies much of the crude oil used in U.S. refineries.

American companies could suffer too

It wouldn’t just be American consumers feeling the impact. Businesses that operate across borders would suffer as well.

“I don’t think people quite grasp just how integrated the North American supply chain is,” says Scott Lincicome, a trade expert a the libertarian CATO Institute.

A key example is the U.S. auto industry, which has grown up under the North American Free Trade Agreement and the successor treaty that Trump signed in 2020.

“These days, certain automotive parts like a car seat can travel across international borders five or six times before finally ending up in a made-in-America automobile,” he adds. “That type of seamless trade would be utterly jeopardized by a 25% tariff, thus harming a lot of American manufacturers and manufacturing workers.”