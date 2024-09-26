Graffiti Pier is being fast-tracked to become a public park

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A long-delayed deal to sell Graffiti Pier to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation appears to be back on track.

Pier 19, a Conrail railroad company-owned concrete structure in Port Richmond designed to load coal into ships, has sat unused for 30 years. In that time it has developed an international reputation among graffiti artists and urban adventurers willing to trespass on private property.

Conrail and the DRWC have been negotiating for years on a possible deal that would turn Graffiti Pier and its neighbor, Pier 20, aka Pebble Beach, into a 6-acre public park.

DRWC president Joe Forkin said that the deal kept getting derailed.

“The pandemic was, of course, a big hold-up. And then a big staff turnover at Conrail where they have a new president, new general counsel, and new director of real estate services,” Forkin said. “We got back on track.”

Conrail has been trying for decades to keep trespassers off the pier, but president and COO Brian Gorton said security fencing did little to stop illegal access. The company kept an eye out for other buyers who would use Pier 19 as originally intended for industrial rail logistics, but that never panned out.

The recent structural failure of the pier that caused a portion to suddenly collapse into the river in August spurred Conrail to fast-track a sale.

“The attention with the issue that happened with the pier a couple of months ago, where we had some erosion on the pier itself, brought it to light,” Gorton said. “What do we really want to do with this pier?”