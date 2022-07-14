Gov. Wolf vetoes GOP effort to block local climate legislation

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed Republican-led legislation this week that would have tied the hands of municipalities seeking to electrify buildings.

In a letter to lawmakers, Wolf said the bill would have hampered local efforts to combat climate change, because the bill “stands in the way of clean energy incentives and initiatives.” He also wrote that the legislation was unnecessary, because the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has regulatory authority over utilities.

The bill, spearheaded by gas industry lobbyists and sponsored by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Lycoming), would have blocked municipalities from limiting fossil fuel use and promoting electrification in building codes. It was part of a nationwide push to preempt local natural gas bans after Berkely, Ca. passed a prohibition of new natural gas hookups in some buildings in 2019.

An investigation by WHYY News showed executives from the city-owned Philadelphia Gas Works engaged in crafting the measure — potentially undermining the city’s own climate goals.