Today Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro, local leaders, and abortion activists at People’s Park in Philadelphia in support of a person’s right to access abortion.

This comes in the wake of the United States Supreme Court hearing arguments on the Mississippi abortion case. Wolf said current protections may not be enough without the federal protection of Roe V. Wade.

Wolf said his office will do what it can — vetoing anti-abortion bills that land on his desk — until the Supreme Court makes its final decision, but in the end it will not be enough should the Court dismiss 50 years of federally protected abortion rights.

“Without federal protection in place, the reproductive rights of women, birthing people, and families all across Pennsylvania are a lot more precarious,” Wolf said.