New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was “not remotely close” to selecting someone to finish Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver’s term.

Oliver died on Aug. 1. The governor’s office and the Oliver family have declined to disclose the cause of death. She was 71.

According to the state constitution – Article V, Section I, paragraph 8 – the governor has 45 days to fill the vacancy from when Oliver passed.

During WHYY’s Ask Governor Murphy program on Tuesday, Murphy said whoever succeeds Oliver would have “huge shoes to fill.”

”Her legacy is unquestioned,” Murphy said.“As a human being and as a partner to affordable housing, to the work she did as a social worker, Board of Ed, Freeholder – called in those days.”

The governor also praised Oliver’s work as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs.

So, what is Murphy looking for in a new “partner-in-government?”

“Someone who clearly shares our values [and] has a record of accomplishment and experience,” Murphy said.