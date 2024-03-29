Former KHL club CSKA Moscow goaltender Ivan Fedotov joins Philadelphia Flyers

Nine years after he was drafted by Philadelphia, goalie Ivan Fedotov has joined the Flyers.

Fedotov — whose NHL career was delayed following a forced stint in Russian military service — had his contract in Russia’s KHL terminated Thursday by CSKA Moscow.

Fedotov and Flyers general manager Danny Briere are set to meet the media on Friday at the team’s headquarters in New Jersey.

CSKA announced the abrupt termination with one year remaining on it, saying it keeps his KHL rights and “the club thanks Ivan Fedotov and wishes him good luck in further career.”