CSKA Moscow terminates goaltender Ivan Fedotov’s contract, clearing way to join Flyers

Ivan Fedotov has had his contract in Russia’s KHL terminated by CSKA Moscow, a move that could potentially pave the way for him to join the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers.

CSKA announced the abrupt termination Thursday with one year remaining on it, saying it keeps his KHL rights and “the club thanks Ivan Fedotov and wishes him good luck in further career.”

Messages sent to Fedotov’s agent and Flyers general manager Danny Briere seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Fedotov, 27, is under contract with the Flyers this season after his initial deal, signed in May 2022, was tolled. He attempted to come to North America in July 2022, but instead was taken by authorities to a remote military base in the Arctic Circle for a year of service.