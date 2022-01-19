Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Just hours after its launch, the U.S. Postal Service website offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits has hit its first major snag: The website appears not to recognize some residences within multi-unit buildings as individual households, instead counting a single street address as a household.

The test-ordering process should be easy: You visit special.usps.com/testkits and enter your name and address. Each household can receive four tests. For those living in a single-family household, the order goes through at no cost, and the tests should arrive in a couple of weeks.

That’s not what happened for Brian Snelling. The Francisville resident rushed to complete his order as soon as he saw on a friend’s Instagram page that the site had launched on Tuesday morning.

“It’s been hard to get tests,” said Snelling, who is 27. “I ordered some before Christmas, and they have yet to arrive.”

But after entering his address as it appears on his mail, an error message popped up, noting that his address had already ordered its allotment of four tests. Snelling knew that couldn’t be right – he lives alone.