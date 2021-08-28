Girl, 7, dead after shooting following football game at Academy Park High School
This story originally appeared on 6ABC
A 7-year-old girl has died after she was hit during a drive-by shooting that happened shortly after a football game at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania.
Police sources say the child died at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.
Two other juveniles were also wounded. No details were immediately available about those victims.
Action News has learned three people are in custody and weapons have been recovered.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at the school located in the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road in Delaware County.
A game between Academy Park and Pennsbury High School had just ended when the gunfire erupted near the concession stand.
A witness on the scene was standing right next to the little girl who was shot.
“When she got shot she went down, grabbed my leg as she was going down,” witness Deanna Bankston said. “I kneeled down but then her mom kneeled down next to her, and then I had to get up and go look for my children.”
“The bullets burnt my one of my ears going by,” Bankston continued. “The sounds the bullets make going past your ear is crazy. I’m just glad all my kids made it.”
Some 100 to 200 people were leaving the game as the shots rang out.
