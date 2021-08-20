15-year-old shot while playing basketball at Philly playground dies

According to police, Rogers was playing on the basketball court of the Jerome Brown Playground with her brother and two friends when someone began shooting in their direction.

Officers found the 15-year-old female victim lying face down on the court. She had been shot twice in the head and was unresponsive.

Police announced Rogers’ death on Friday morning.

A 33-year-old woman, who was also playing basketball, was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“They appear to be hit by stray bullets,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said on Wednesday. “There was at least one possible 4-year-old also shooting a basketball there, so it’s very scary and very disgusting that somebody would just fire into a crowd of people that have nothing to do with anything.”