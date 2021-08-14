Philly violence: 7 shot in separate shootings, leaving 4 dead since late Friday night

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

Gun violence continues on the streets of Philadelphia.

Since just before midnight Saturday police say 7 people have been shot in separate shootings, leaving four dead.

The most recent shooting happened in the city’s Wynnefield section around 5 a.m.

Police say a man was shot in the upper body and found lying in the parking lot of a Gulf station on the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue.

He was rushed by police to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. No arrests have been made.

The busy night for Philadelphia Police officers began just before midnight in the city’s Nicetown section.

Police were called to the 3300 block of North Uber Street where two women were shot.

Officials say a 43-year-old woman was shot once, while a 64-year-old woman was shot multiple times.

Both were rushed to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police say a stray bullet hit a nearby house, but nobody was injured.

No arrests were made.

Just after midnight, Philadelphia police were called to the 1700 block of South Hollywood Street for several gunshots.

Police arrive and find two male victims, each shot multiple times.

Officials say a 25-year-old man is in critical condition, while a 30-year-old man died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The bloodshed continued, this time in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police were called to a Rite Aid parking lot near the intersection of 68th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Shots rang out there around 2 a.m. leaving a man dead.

No arrests were made.

A short time later in the city’s Kensington section more gunshots rang out.

Philadelphia police say just after 3 a.m. they were called to the 1800 block of East Tioga Street for gunshots.

That’s where a man in his 30’s was found shot in the head.

Officials say he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.