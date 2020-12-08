Gauging the toll remote instruction has taken on N.J. students

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic and with more New Jersey schools being forced to go to remote instruction, worries about so-called learning loss among students have become commonplace.

Most agree it’s a concern: Will students suffer academically — and irreparably — during this extraordinary year?

But how to define that loss and, just as importantly, how to address whatever damage is done are proving far harder to agree upon.

That was evident Monday in a lively hearing of the state Senate Education Committee, where lawmakers heard testimony on a bill requiring the state to determine and examine what damage the pandemic has inflicted on student learning.

Few at the online hearing disagreed with the good intentions, but what was a bit unexpected was how the proposal met resistance from some expected allies about how to attain that goal.

State Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex), the influential chair of the committee, has pressed for the accounting and has called for the state Department of Education to complete a report that determines the level of potential loss in the past eight months. Her bill would require the department to report back to the Legislature within the next 30 days.

Ruiz said it shouldn’t even require legislation.

“The (state Department of Education) should be doing this on their own accord,” she said. “But when the administration is not doing this, the Legislature needs to step in.”