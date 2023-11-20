From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

GALAEI, a Philly-based Latinx nonprofit serving the LGBTQ and other minority communities, hosted “Transgiving” at its headquarters on Thursday.

Folks connected and dug into meals during the second annual event, enjoying the positive vibes and delicious smells emanating through the building.

S.P.L.A.T Program Manager Ebony Ali cooked ziti for anyone who stopped by. She said Transgiving was about ensuring people with nowhere to go for the holidays feel like they have a place to belong.

“The holidays can be a little bit depressing on that aspect, so when people get [the] opportunity to find places where they can share community, I feel like it’s a beautiful thing,” Ali said.