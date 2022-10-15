By the way, I’m curious, which ice cream store did you take him to in India?

Saboo: In India there is a chain of ice cream stores called Naturals.

Yes, I remember I used to eat there in Delhi all the time!

Saboo: Exactly! And you know, their claim to fame is all about these tropical flavors.You know, we found that ice cream is the most loved dessert of the US and we were surprised that there was no tropical fruit ice cream in the US.

Weber: And we thought this could be something very interesting to bring, bring these fruits to people and bring this tropical joy to people.

How did you come up with that name?

Weber: So Fruitero in Spanish means a fruit vendor. And, you know, he is really someone that you can really trust to give you the best quality fruits, fresh and the best tasting produce. That’s what we’re all about.

What was the biggest challenge that you faced when you guys were starting out or even now, and how did you overcome it?

Weber: As a new company … I think the biggest challenge is getting, you know, customers to give you a chance. When we first got into this business, we had never approached a grocery store before. And actually the way we learned how to sell products was the first summer that we had fruit every day and I would load up samples in a little cooler with ice. We get on our bicycles and we actually just ride our bikes really store to store in Philadelphia, some folks might know. In South Philly, places like South Square Market, that was one of our first stores. Actually it was really the Philadelphia community that enabled us to get those early wins. Our very first customer was Gopuff. We sent a cold email to the CEO and they were very nice to respond to us. We also, through Drexel University, got in touch with Giant and they just gave us a shot and we just really focused on success at a small scale.