Ever wondered what teenage girls are thinking and the pressures that they face, especially as a high school athlete?

Well, “The Wolves,” a 2016 play by Sarah DeLappe, about nine young women from a competitive high school soccer team tries to answer that question. The play is a story about life, love, and loss on and off the astroturf.

The play received multiple awards and was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It’s the season opener at McCarter Theater in Princeton.

WHYY host Priyanka Tewari spoke with the artistic director at McCarter, Sarah Rasmussen, who is also the director of “The Wolves.”

Note: This transcript has been edited for clarity.

What made you gravitate towards this play and why did you think it would be a good choice for the season opener at McCarter?

Rasmussen: It’s just a great play. It’s a great ride. It’s 90 minutes. It’s action packed. I think it does what a great drama can do, which is at the beginning of it, one thinks… ‘Oh, these are nine women on stage, all in the same uniform. How will I tell them apart?’ And I tell you 90 minutes later, you feel like you’ve known each of these women for years and you deeply care about [them] and you’ve seen them go on this journey. I think that’s a testament to Sarah Delappe, The playwright’s writing. In 90 minutes, we see people transform, we see them soar, we see them fall, we see them come back up. It’s just, it’s so precise and compelling. It’s a really special play. And I think that’s why people have been responding so strongly to it.