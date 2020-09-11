A high school football player called the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association office with an array of questions on Thursday night.

Was it true? Were school sports back on? Would there really be Friday night lights on high school gridirons this fall?

Donna Polk, executive director of the governing body that regulates middle and high school sports in Delaware, took the call. And she gave him the good news — the answer was yes.

“The young man was very ecstatic and happy that the opportunity for high-risk sports was OK’d. He was really happy,’’ Polk said Friday.

Just a month after unanimously deciding to postpone all Delaware fall school sports until possibly the spring, the board of the agency known as DIAA voted 14-2 on Thursday to allow the competitions much sooner.

Pending approval by the state Board of Education at its meeting next Thursday, practices would start later this month, and the shortened seasons would end by mid-December. For example, the football seasons would be a maximum of seven games, compared to 10 or 11 contests in a typical year.

So, not only will a designated low-risk activity such as cross country and medium-risk sports of soccer, volleyball and field hockey be allowed, the high-risk sport of football can be played.

The change of heart came after Gov. John Carney issued new regulations on Sept. 1 for play, such as requiring masks for competitors in high-risk sports, and mandating distancing guidelines.