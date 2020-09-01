The rules aren’t as strict for medium-risk sports such as soccer and softball, and even less restrictive for low-risk athletic endeavors such as singles tennis or cross country.

Violations could bring fines or closure of a facility or tournament, officials said.

“We want Delaware’s children to be active, to get outside this fall. But coaches, sports organizers and parents need to make sure they’re following all necessary precautions to keep children and families safe from COVID-19,” Carney said in a news release.

“This virus is still active in our communities. Wear a mask. Physically distance from others. Don’t gather in large groups. We’re beating this virus, but we all need to stay vigilant.”

Carney, who played college football, said during his weekly coronavirus briefing Tuesday that he was skeptical the sport could be played during the pandemic but said public health officials and other health authorities convinced him it could be done with strict rules.

Carney added that the goal is simply to let kids and adults play, but safely.

“The main thing is to encourage everybody involved in the event to take the guidance seriously,’’ Carney said. “Mostly it’s about wearing masks and keeping social distance. If we can’t do that, then we can’t do the sports safely and we’re gonna have to shut them down because we can’t afford to go the wrong way.”

Public health official Jamie Mack stresses that rules also apply to spectators.

“If you’re walking around the facility, if you’re talking to your player, talking to the coaches, you should wear a face covering,’’ Mack said.

That rule applies “unless you’re sitting with your family, able to maintain distance,’’ he said.

Each sports facility or league must also identify a safety and hygiene manager to coordinate and enforce COVID-19 protocols.