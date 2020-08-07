While Delaware school districts mull whether to open with hybrid learning or remote only, the state’s governing body for scholastic athletics has canceled all sports for the fall season.

Calling the decision a “delay,” the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) is now proposing a “condensed season model that will begin in December.”

School sports were abruptly shut down in March, shortly after the coronavirus began spreading and Gov. Carney closed the schools. This week Carney said schools couldn’t reopen fully yet but can teach kids using a mix of in-class and online learning, or just online.

Under the DIAA’s “return to play” scenario, the slate of sports would begin in December with the traditional winter season in swimming, basketball and others.

Fall sports such as field hockey, cross country and volleyball and boys’ soccer would begin in mid-February.

Spring sports such as baseball, girls’ soccer and track and field would start in mid-April.

Under the current Phase 2 of reopening that Delaware has been in since late June, football and wrestling are not approved to be played.

That won’t happen until Carney gives the green light for the state to enter Phase 3 of reopening, a step that requires minimal community spread of the coronavirus. So, if the state isn’t in Phase 3 and winter sports start in December, wrestling will still be prohibited. The same will hold true for football if the state remains in Phase 2 when the traditional fall season starts.