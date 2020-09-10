Del. regulators alerted to potential ‘super-spreader’ concert and rodeo, but did not stop it
Delaware public health officials were alerted last week about concerns that a rodeo and concert planned for a remote Sussex County farm might violate Gov. John Carney’s coronavirus restrictions on large outdoor gatherings and pose a community threat.
Regulators checked with the Division of Small Business to see whether the organizers had sought approval to hold an event for more than 250 people, as required under Carney’s state of emergency order.
They had not done so.
But officials did nothing to check further, even though the Carney administration has recently touted its enhanced enforcement against violators. Actions include a $5,000 fine against a Wilmington sports complex operator, a $1,000 penalty to a Dover-area sports bar and the immediate shutdown of a Newark pub during an inspection.
Nor did any regulators visit the property on Redden Road to observe Saturday’s event in an agricultural area dense with fields of soybeans, corn and other crops.
“We gave them the same benefit of the doubt that we give to some other organizations, that they were going to conduct the event safely and it would be a limited number of people,” Jamie Mack, chief enforcement officer for the state Division of Public Health, told WHYY News this week.
The trust was misplaced: More than 1,500 people crowded onto the property, as evidenced by videos and photos posted on social media afterward.
The images show hundreds of people bunched together, with hardly any wearing masks, as they stood before a concert stage featuring the band Tierra Cali. The scene was the same around the rodeo ring.
State police were called to the farm off U.S. 113 and saw that the “event had clearly exceeded the property’s capacity,’’ Master Cpl. Heather Pepper told WHYY. She said the farm has held rodeos for about five years.
Troopers stopped more people from entering the event but did not shut it down, Pepper said.
“Once we assessed the entire situation, we determined the safest conclusion to the event was to allow the event to come to a peaceful close at the scheduled time,” Pepper said. “This decision helped maximize the safety for the individuals attending and surrounding community.”
Three vehicular accidents occurred, and four traffic citations were issued, Pepper said.
Carney: Event was a ‘prescription for disaster’
Though officials did nothing to stop or control the event beforehand, in its aftermath they are loudly crying foul.
“It was appalling. The pictures were horrible,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, the state’s public health director.
She urged anyone who attended to get evaluated for COVID-19 and said “additional testing’’ sites would be open soon in the area.
Carney concurred with his health chief’s assessment.
“I was very disturbed by photographs that I saw,” he said. “I didn’t see folks wearing masks, and I saw people shoulder-to-shoulder, which is not currently permitted. It is, frankly, a prescription for disaster — a super-spreader, as they call it –- and it shouldn’t occur.”
The governor noted that the crowd appeared to be predominantly Latino, a group that has already experienced “significant spread of COVID-19″ in Sussex County. A large cluster of coronavirus cases hit the immigrant community in the southwestern part of the county, where many Latinos work in local chicken-processing plants.
The farm’s owner, Jose Campos, posted on social media that the event did not break any laws.
Campos also told WHYY during a brief telephone interview that a promoter organized the event — not him — and that attendees had masks on when they went “inside.” He would not answer questions about the large crowd or the lack of social distancing outside without masks and then hung up on a reporter.
The Division of Public Health’s Mack said regulators are now conferring with the Attorney General’s Office about possible fines and other sanctions.
Mack said he would not “second-guess’’ his employees’ decision not to do more before the event. Instead, he said, “we’re re-evaluating the strategies we use to address events like this. We are learning every day as things move forward.”
An elderly woman who lives in the vicinity said she fears the coronavirus and has been a virtual shut-in for months, so she was distressed that such a large crowd descended on the Campos farm.
“I don’t think they should have all those people at one time,” said the woman, who requested anonymity because she was worried about retribution. “That’s why the virus is spreading here in Delaware.”
The area’s state senator, Republican Brian Pettyjohn, said he’s still trying to get answers out of the governor’s office about what they knew and when. He said he knew the event was being held in his sprawling district but “I honestly had no idea it was going to be that big.”
Pettyjohn, who represents a conservative district where many residents want restrictions eased and Carney to reopen Delaware’s economy further from its limited Phase 2 status, said the photos show “a flagrant violation” of the current rules.
“If the organizers get a pass, what’s going to stop somebody else from doing an event like this?’’ Pettyjohn asked.
“If they are not going to enforce rules, let’s go to Phase 3,” he said. “Let’s get businesses opening back up. Let’s get the school opening back up. Let’s get people back to their normal lives so they’re not stuck in this in-between.”
