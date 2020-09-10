Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Delaware public health officials were alerted last week about concerns that a rodeo and concert planned for a remote Sussex County farm might violate Gov. John Carney’s coronavirus restrictions on large outdoor gatherings and pose a community threat.

Regulators checked with the Division of Small Business to see whether the organizers had sought approval to hold an event for more than 250 people, as required under Carney’s state of emergency order.

They had not done so.

But officials did nothing to check further, even though the Carney administration has recently touted its enhanced enforcement against violators. Actions include a $5,000 fine against a Wilmington sports complex operator, a $1,000 penalty to a Dover-area sports bar and the immediate shutdown of a Newark pub during an inspection.

Nor did any regulators visit the property on Redden Road to observe Saturday’s event in an agricultural area dense with fields of soybeans, corn and other crops.

“We gave them the same benefit of the doubt that we give to some other organizations, that they were going to conduct the event safely and it would be a limited number of people,” Jamie Mack, chief enforcement officer for the state Division of Public Health, told WHYY News this week.

The trust was misplaced: More than 1,500 people crowded onto the property, as evidenced by videos and photos posted on social media afterward.

The images show hundreds of people bunched together, with hardly any wearing masks, as they stood before a concert stage featuring the band Tierra Cali. The scene was the same around the rodeo ring.

State police were called to the farm off U.S. 113 and saw that the “event had clearly exceeded the property’s capacity,’’ Master Cpl. Heather Pepper told WHYY. She said the farm has held rodeos for about five years.

Troopers stopped more people from entering the event but did not shut it down, Pepper said.

“Once we assessed the entire situation, we determined the safest conclusion to the event was to allow the event to come to a peaceful close at the scheduled time,” Pepper said. “This decision helped maximize the safety for the individuals attending and surrounding community.”

Three vehicular accidents occurred, and four traffic citations were issued, Pepper said.