Fourth of July protests in Philly bring calls for Mumia’s freedom, support for Black trans people

As the Philly region kicks off a toned-down, socially distanced Fourth of July celebration, for some it’s a chance to take to the streets in a historic American city, and protest the systemic racism that’s embedded in the United States’ history.

At noon, a protest was planned outside of the Municipal Services Building in Center City — the previous location of the controversial Frank Rizzo statue, which was removed one month ago after years of calls for its removal due to the former mayor’s history of bigotry.

The protest — organized by MOVE — is focused on ending “police terror,” and calling for Philly Black activist Mumia Abu-Jamal’s freedom. July 3 marked the 38th anniversary of the first-degree murder conviction of Abu-Jamal, who was found guilty of murdering a Philadelphia police officer in July 1982. Activists have fought to overturn his conviction for decades.

As the rally at MSB started, an estimated 200 to 300 protesters gathered, many chanting in a circle and many more using bicycles to form a protective perimeter, likely to block police access. Crowd attendees were diverse — both racially and in age, with older activists standing shoulder to shoulder with younger ones.

At 11 a.m., a protest called “Fist for the Fallen” — organized by activist group Red Fist Rising — met at 30th Street Station to commemorate Black ancestors who died during enslavement in the Americas, and to confront the continued racial oppression still ongoing today. Attendees wore red and black, as well as painted their fists red or wore red gloves. Protesters from this group — led by an 8-year-old with a bullhorn — marched toward Center City to meet other planned demonstrations.

And then at 2 p.m., a Black Trans Assembly for Abolition is scheduled to take place at Front and Chestnut streets. Protesters will march from there to the Liberty Bell in support of Black trans people who are victims of violence so often that the city of Philadelphia has called it an “epidemic.”

The city’s Office of Emergency Management announced a “traffic reduction zone” is in place from 5th to 20th streets between Vine and Walnut streets due to protests. Only residents and employees are permitted to enter.

Billy Penn’s Michaela Winberg contributed reporting.