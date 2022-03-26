Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia shifts from human rights to rebel attacks

The attack came two weeks after 81 people were put to death in Saudi Arabia in a mass execution, which earlier Friday was a major talking point for seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and other drivers.

Hamilton said the responsibility for holding the kingdom to account over human rights shouldn’t fall on the drivers but he would try to help.

“It is naturally a very, very complex situation. But I’m always open to having a discussion, to learning more, to try to understand why the things that are happening are happening,” Hamilton said. “Because it’s 2022, and it’s easy to make changes. But I’m open to doing that.”

Hamilton won the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP in Jiddah in December, the second-to-last race of last season. When the 81 people were put to death in a mass execution on March 12, it was the largest in the kingdom’s modern history.

“Ultimately, it’s the responsibility of those that are in power to really make the changes and we’re not really seeing enough,” the Mercedes driver said. “So we need to see more.”

According to Reprieve, a non-profit which defends people facing human rights abuses, and partner organization the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, a further 16 executions have been carried out since the mass executions on March 12.

“It’s obviously mind-blowing to hear the stories. I’ve heard there’s a letter been sent to me, for example, by a 14-year-old who’s on death row,” Hamilton said Friday. “We don’t decide where we go (but) I think we’re duty bound to try and do what we can while we’re here.”

Saudi Arabia is one of several countries accused of “sportswashing” human rights abuses by using high-profile sporting events to project a favorable image. Others include Bahrain, which held the opening F1 race of the season last weekend, and Qatar, which will host soccer’s World Cup this year.