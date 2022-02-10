A perennial candidate for Delaware offices is heading to prison for the next year after pleading guilty to mailing threatening letters.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews sentenced Mike Protack Tuesday for sending mail to his ex-wife’s attorney threatening death.

“Count on being dead by June 2021,” Protack wrote in one letter. “You won’t know when, where, or how but your end has been written,” the letter read. Another threatening mailing was just a graphic image of a dead, mutilated body.

“Mr. Protack’s repeated threats to murder another human being is, indeed, a very serious offense, and the court’s sentence reflects that fact,” said U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss. “My office is dedicated to obtaining justice for victims of violent crime and holding the perpetrators of these crimes accountable.”

In the early 2000s, Protack ran for a number of Delaware offices. He ran — and lost — in the Republican primary for governor in 2004 and again in 2008. In between, he tried unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2006. His last campaign was for a New Castle County Council seat in 2014.