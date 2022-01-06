The Delaware Division of the Arts named painter Siobhan Duggan the 2021 Emerging Artist Fellow in the category of Works On Paper. Her exhibit, “Fleeting,” based on the beauty of Delaware’s coastal region, concludes its run at the Mezzanine Gallery on Friday. “My work is inspired by the varying landscapes and inspiring world that is coastal Delaware,” she told Delaware.gov. “I’ve always enjoyed drawing in quiet, open spaces; recording places I’ve been; connecting with my local community.”

What: Art exhibition

Art exhibition Where: Mezzanine Gallery, Carvel State Office Bldg. 820 N. French St., Wilmington, Del.

Mezzanine Gallery, Carvel State Office Bldg. 820 N. French St., Wilmington, Del. When: Through Friday, Jan. 7

Through Friday, Jan. 7 How much: Free

Painter Tom Gaines is opening his exhibition at the Collingswood Gallery at the Perkins School of the Arts. The painter, whose Rock Series is among his recent works, lives in Moorestown, N.J. He says of the series, some of which will be part of the new exhibition, “These forms were influenced by the location of my summer home and studio on Penobscot Bay on the rocky coast of Maine. The forms ignite my imagination. They are a means to organize the forms and to use color in a random and liberated way.”

What: Art exhibition

Art exhibition Where: Collingswood Art Gallery, Perkins Center for the Arts 30 Irvin Ave., Collingswood, N.J.

Collingswood Art Gallery, Perkins Center for the Arts 30 Irvin Ave., Collingswood, N.J. When: Through Friday, Feb. 25, artist reception Saturday, Jan. 8, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Through Friday, Feb. 25, artist reception Saturday, Jan. 8, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free

Viewed through a contemporary lens, the 2000 movie “Pretty Woman” starring Julia Roberts as a prostitute and Richard Gere as the wealthy businessman who falls in love with her, may seem a tad regressive. But that hasn’t minimized its popularity in two decades, so much so that it’s now a stage play coming off a successful Broadway and West End run. Canadian hitmaker Bryan Adams handled the composing duties for the musical adaptation.

What: Musical stage adaptation of film hit

Musical stage adaptation of film hit Where: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When: Through Sunday, Jan. 16

Through Sunday, Jan. 16 How much: $20 and up

David Bowie died in 2016 after a private battle with liver cancer. Yet his legacy lives on through his music and devoted fan base. Philadelphia was a special city to him, as he played 16 shows at the Tower Theater in the 70s, recorded three albums, and shot a video here. The organizers of the Philly Loves Bowie week are Bowie fans who put together a series of events to celebrate him in 2017 and continued doing so each year until the pandemic hit. This was expected to be the comeback year, but the omicron variant caused some events to be canceled, rescheduled, or moved online. Still happening are an exhibit, a masquerade ball, a dance party,

What: Multi-event celebration of David Bowie

Multi-event celebration of David Bowie Where: Various venues

Various venues When: Various times

Various times How much: Various prices and a sold-out tribute concert (but there’s a waitlist).

Center City’s winter Restaurant Week has now expanded to two weeks. The 50-plus participating restaurants will offer a multi-course $25 prix fixe lunch and $40 prix fixe dinner that will be available indoors, outdoors, and for pickup. Reservations are not required but recommended, and restaurants now require proof of vaccination for entry. These restaurants offer outdoor seating and these offer takeout. There is discounted parking available for $9 or less as well.

What: Discounted dining promotion

Discounted dining promotion Where: Various participating restaurants

Various participating restaurants When: Sunday, Jan. 9 – Friday, Jan. 21

Sunday, Jan. 9 – Friday, Jan. 21 How much: $25, lunch; $40 dinner

Music, beer, and food — what better combination as temperatures drop to arctic lows? More than 50 craft brew vendors, a VIP brunch, doughnuts courtesy of Federal Donuts, and performances by Cabinet, Pappy and Jp Biondo round out the day. Everyone goes home with a complimentary tasting glass.

The Philadelphia-based orchestra is led by Henri McMillian Jr., who has played or performed with a variety of artists including Teddy Pendergrass, Patti LaBelle, Boyz II Men, James Brown, and more. The Philly sound tribute will highlight artists associated with the city’s rich musical legacy, most of whom recorded for the legendary Philadelphia International Records label. Expect to hear songs from McFadden and Whitehead, Pendergrass, the O’Jays, LaBelle, MFSB, and Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, for whom McMillan was once musical director.

A nostalgic nod to musicians of the past, Trio RCM places the organ at the center of reworked versions of hits from Genesis, Pink Floyd, Frank Zappa, King Crimson, and more. Organist Yves Rechsteiner conceived the idea to bring in percussion and electric guitar and apply the organ to contemporary pop and rock. Collaborators Henri-Charles Caget on percussion and Frédérick Maurin on electric guitar round out the trio.

What: Live music performance

Live music performance Where: Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 8 p.m. How much: $25

As we get ready to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. this month and Black history next month, there continue to be opportunities for increased dialogue between races. One unique idea that has generated some controversy is the “Come Meet a Black Person” event. It’s geared to those who want to dialogue with people they don’t necessarily encounter in their daily lives and do so in a supportive social atmosphere. Cheryle Moses, an African American woman from Georgia, created the event in 2017 after reading that 75% of whites do not have non-white friends and after the success of that initial event, expanded it online. There are several upcoming dates to participate in. The topic this weekend: How you can make a difference in the anti-racism space in 2022.

What: Cultural/social event

Cultural/social event Where: Online, via Zoom link

Online, via Zoom link When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

