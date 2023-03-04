For years, zoos have offered online cameras to give an inside look at the birth of wild animals. In 2017, more than a million online viewers were captivated as April the giraffe gave birth at New York’s Animal Adventure Park. At least 1.2 million people watched the event on the Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube page.

Now, some Pennsylvania horses are ready for their close-up. “Foal Cam” will offer viewers a first-hand look at the birthing process for future race horses at PennHorseRacing.com. It’s part of a partnership between the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association and Delaware Valley University in Doylestown.

“They came and installed cameras with some of our people at Del Val.,” said Cory Kieschnick, chair of the Department of Equine Science and Management at Delaware Valley University. “They installed them in the stalls so that you get a bird’s eye view of the stall before the mare gives birth. Then the camera is on the pregnant mare and then it stays on the mare and foals together for several days afterwards.”