Education advocates are demanding Pennsylvania lawmakers make a choice: students or horses.

They want the state to cut subsidies to the horse-racing industry that top $230 million annually and redirect the funds to students and the State System of Higher Education. Pennsylvania’s Racehorse Development Fund, the most generous in the nation after New York, traces back to 1967 but was vastly expanded in 2004.

According to a new report by the Keystone Research Center, the state has spent more than $3 billion supporting the industry since 2010.

Sharon Ward, director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, said it’s time “for the [horse-racing] industry to stand on its own two feet.”

She said instead, the state needs to redirect funds to education.

“The bottom line is this: Hidden behind the lore and pageantry of horse racing is a crumbling industry,” said Ward, “propped up with funds that have been robbed from our young people.”

According to the Keystone Research Center, taxpayers are, in essence, funding racehorses at three times the rate they are investing in students in state universities.

In 2019, PASSHE students received $5,739 in state subsidies, while the per-horse rate works out to $15,271.

Ward tied this into the state’s plan to merge six state universities into two regional hubs, which a University of Massachusetts study found would cut about 13% of university jobs.